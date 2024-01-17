Georgian Delegation Led by PM Garibashvili Attends World Economic Forum in Davos

On January 16, the Georgian delegation headed by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili began its visit to Switzerland to participate in the annual World Economic Forum in Davos. Prime Minister Garibashvili will take part in several panel discussions and hold bilateral meetings with private companies and representatives of the participating countries.

Prime Minister Garibashvili has already held a meeting with the Executive Director of the Turkish company Koç Holding – Levent Cakiroglu. The discussions focused on the deepening of cooperation in the IT and tourism sectors. He also met the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Danish company Mærsk, Robert Mærsk Uggla; the CEO of the UAE’s company TAQA, Jasim Husain Thabet.

Georgian Foreign Minister’s meeting with Dutch counterpart

Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili met with Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Hanke Bruins Slot on the sidelines of the Economic Forum in Davos. The parties discussed the “close friendly partnership” between the two countries, and the Dutch Foreign Minister expressed her readiness to actively cooperate with Georgia on its path to Euro-integration.

Foreign Ministers also touched upon the growing number of high-level meetings between the countries, as well as economic cooperation and Dutch investment potential in Georgia. Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot expressed her strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Within the scope of #WEF24, had a meeting with the Dutch FM @HankeBruinsSlot. We welcomed the positive dynamics of relations between our countries and expressed readiness to continue close cooperation for its further development. We also tuched upon Georgia's European agenda and… pic.twitter.com/31iRwaNJWo — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) January 17, 2024

