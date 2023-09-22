Chinese-Singaporean and Swiss-Luxembourg Consortia Finalists in Anaklia Port Partnership Competition

Today, while addressing the Parliament of Georgia, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili revealed that the two finalists in the Anaklia Deep Sea Port private partnership selection competition are Chinese-Singaporean and Swiss-Luxembourg consortia. The names of the specific companies involved remain undisclosed, citing reasons of ‘confidentiality.’

Davitashvili told the Parliament that Russian companies did not participate in the selection competition, adding that the government did its best “to ensure that the interests of Russia or any other state do not take precedence over Georgia’s.”

On September 20th, the Economy Ministry announced the selection of two candidates from a pool of four bidders. The ministry did not disclose the origin of the winning companies at that time.

Instead, it stated that the two chosen bidders would be given several months to submit technical, commercial, and financial proposals. After the evaluation process, the Ministry of Economy will determine the winner and initiate negotiations for the concession contract and partnership agreement.

MP Salome Samadashvili from the opposition Lelo party criticized Levan Davitashvili’s statement, suggesting that the eventual winner of this competition “will happen to be” the Chinese company, because, according to her it is “easier to have corrupt dealings with China”. Samadashvili also expressed her lack of surprise at the absence of American companies in the competition, alleging that Bidzina Ivanishvili, whom she claimed was acting on behalf of Russia, had tried to hinder U.S. participation in the project. She said: “We heard from the minister an anatomical description of the corruption schemes in our country and the realignment of geopolitical interests against the United States of America.”

MP Roman Gotsiridze of the Euro-optimists parliamentary group accused the GD government of driving Western investors away from the Anaklia project by taking steps such as making anti-Western, anti-Ukrainian statements, attempting to pass a law on foreign agents and restoring direct flights with Russia. He said: “Civilised Europe, the United States of America and the West have turned their backs on the Anaklya project”. He recalled the official US position expressed by Mike Pompeo, who warned during his visit to Georgia in 2020 that Georgia should not fall prey to Russian or Chinese economic influence in connection with the Anaklia deep-sea port. Gotsiridze said: “In fact, the Anaklia project has been handed over to China.”

The Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia revealed on February 20 that it initiated a call for expressions of interest to seek a private partner willing to acquire a 49% stake in the Anaklia Deep Sea Port project. The remaining 51% of the shares will be retained by the state.

