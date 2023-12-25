Georgia’s OGP Council Endorses Fifth Open Governance Partnership Action Plan

The Government of Georgia, which coordinates the open governance reform, held a high-level Georgia’s Open Governance Partnership (OGP) interagency council meeting to discuss the draft of the Fifth Action Plan of the OGP for 2024-2025 and endorsed the mentioned Action Plan.

According to the government, the meeting was led by Revaz Javelidze, head of the government administration, along with USAID head of mission John Pennell and UNDP head of democratic governance in Georgia Gigi Bregadze.

The draft plan, soon to be approved by the government, proposes 10 initiatives aimed at improving the quality of access to information and transparency, strengthening the accountability mechanisms of government agencies to the public, and increasing opportunities for engagement. The draft plan also envisages the involvement of several municipalities in the process of open government.

USAID also stated that USAID supports the Government of Georgia and civil society in working together to strengthen governance and better meet the everyday needs of citizens, whether they live in big cities, towns, or villages.

“Open governance principles are an important part of Georgia’s European path. USAID congratulates the council on endorsing the OGP action plan, and encourages an inclusive process to implement the plan” reads the statement.

Earlier this year, concerns were raised that Georgia had failed to comply with the OGP process for two consecutive Action Plan cycles (2021-2023 and 2022-2024). As a result, Georgia was expected to undergo a review by the OGP Criteria & Standards Subcommittee (C&S), with scrutiny and support from C&S, the OGP Support Unit, and the OGP Steering Committee. Georgia needs to submit a new Action Plan by December 31, 2023 to avoid being declared inactive.

