Georgia Placed under OGP Review

The letter signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Open Government Partnership/OGP and addressed to the Head of Administration of the Government of Georgia Revaz Javelidze states that Georgia is non-compliant with OGP process for two consecutive action plan cycles, as it failed to deliver an action plan in the 2021-2023 and 2022-2024 cycles.

The letter informs the Georgian government that, in line with OGP Policy, Georgia will be placed under review by the OGP Criteria & Standards Subcommittee (C&S). The review process will involve increased scrutiny and support by the C&S, the OGP Support Unit and the OGP Steering Committee to help address the issues that have led to Georgia being placed under review.

To avoid the risk of being designated inactive and to resolve the review process, Georgia must submit a new action plan by December 31, 2023, the latest.

A similar letter was bad been sent to then Head of Government Administration, Ilia Darchiashvili (now Foreign Minister) exactly one year ago, in February 2022, after Georgia had failed to submit the action plan for the first time.

The Open Government Partnership comprises 78 countries and 76 local governments working to implement open government commitments to promote greater transparency, fight corruption, increase government’s accountability and responsiveness, as well as citizen engagement in policymaking.

Georgia has been an OGP member since 2011. Notably, out of 12 European Union 12 recommendations for Georgia to be granted EU candidate status, 4 have been the subject of Georgia’s previous OGP commitments: increasing judicial transparency, establishing independence of anti-corruption institutions, implementing deoligarchization, and involving civil society in decision-making processes.

