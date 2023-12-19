NATO Special Representative for South Caucasus and Central Asia Visits Georgia

Javier Colomina, NATO Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia, is visiting Georgia. On December 19, he met with the Minister of Defense of Georgia, Juansher Burchuladze and the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili. Earlier, on December 18, he met with the Georgian opposition. Colomina is also scheduled to convene with the President later today.

“[I had a] fruitful exchange with Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia. NATO-Georgia bilateral relations are positively developing,” Speaker Papuashvili tweeted, adding that “Georgia remains firm in its commitment towards NATO and EU membership. We hope that NATO support towards Georgia will become as tangible as possible.”

According to the Georgian MOD, the Defense Minister, and the NATO Special Representative discussed the security environment and challenges in Georgia and the region. Minister Burchuladze informed Colomina about reforms implemented by Georgia aimed at strengthening the country’s defense capabilities and interoperability with NATO.

“The meeting highlighted the critical importance of the successful implementation of the enhanced Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP) and the Alliance’s tailored support to Georgia in light of the current security challenges.” Minister Burchuladze thanked the NATO official for his support for Georgia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and NATO integration.

According to Giorgi Baramidze from the opposition United National Movement, on December 18, Colomina met with the representatives of several opposition parties, and they had a very “useful” discussion about “how to help our country and our people take real steps to become a member of the EU and NATO.”

