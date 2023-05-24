NATO Special Rep. for South Caucasus and Central Asia Visits Georgia

Javier Colomina, the NATO Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia, arrived in Georgia for an official visit to discuss NATO-Georgia cooperation and the country’s progress the Euro-Atlantic integration path.

On May 24, Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, met with Colomina and expressed his appreciation for the NATO Special Representative’s personal commitment to advancing Georgia’s integration into the Alliance.

According to the Parliament, during the meeting, Papuashvili highlighted the security challenges facing Georgia and stressed the importance of the country’s progress toward NATO membership in the current geopolitical situation. NATO Special Representative praised the existing cooperation between Georgia and NATO and underscored Georgia’s value as a partner to the Alliance. He assured Papuashvili of NATO’s unwavering support for Georgia’s territorial integrity.

The Speaker also discussed progress in implementing the European Union’s 12 recommendations and expressed hope that Georgia would be granted candidate status by the European Council by the end of the year. Javier Colomina praised Georgia’s progress in democratic reforms and reiterated NATO’s commitment to supporting the country.

Javier Colomina also met with Lasha Darsalia, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia. According to MFA, during the meeting, both parties addressed key issues related to NATO-Georgia cooperation. Discussions focused on the progress Georgia has made on its path toward Euro-Atlantic integration. The importance of continuing NATO’s practical assistance to Georgia in various areas in this process was underlined. The upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius was also discussed.

As part of his visit to Georgia, Colomina is also scheduled to meet with the President of Georgia, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, and the Minister of Defense.

