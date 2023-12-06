Chiatura Miners Reach Agreement with Georgian Manganese

After a five-day strike, Chaitura miners have reached an agreement with Georgian Manganese. One miner shared during a Facebook Live on December 5 that the company had agreed to the miners’ request to transition Darkveti mine workers to a 12-hour workday. Georgian Manganese has confirmed to Civil.ge that the company has met all of the miners’ demands.

Along with adjusting the work hours, the company also committed to addressing the hourly wage disparity. The problem was that the proposed 12-hour wage for the new schedule was GEL 164 – the same rate as for the current 12-hour shift workers – while the striking workers were offered GEL 155, leaving a shortfall of GEL 9.

Another issue that required resolution concerned equalizing the hourly wage between 8-hour and 12-hour shift workers. As disclosed by the miner during the Facebook live, the company urged the miners to consider Georgian Manganese’s ongoing financial crisis. The wage parity pledge was set to be achieved within a six-month timeframe.

Darkveti miners have been on strike since December 1. Approximately 700 Georgian Manganese workers have joined in solidarity, ceasing their work in support.

