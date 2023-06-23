“Georgian Manganese” Declares Readiness to Transfer Chiatura Mines to Miners

On 23 June, the Georgian Manganese mining company issued an urgent statement on its Facebook page, expressing its willingness to hand over control of the Chiatura mines to the miners.

Despite repeated efforts and offers to reach an agreement between the employees and the employer, “Georgian Manganese” acknowledges that certain employees have resorted to radical forms of protest.

The company reiterates its commitment to promptly resolve the crisis situation, put an end to the radical protests, reinstate employees in their work roles, and restore normalcy to the city’s daily life. In pursuit of these goals, “Georgian Manganese” is prepared to transfer the management of the Chiatura mines to the miners, on the condition that the employees will take responsibility and achieve a comprehensive consensus.

The statement reads: “For the Company, the protection of the health and safety of its employees is our main value. Based on the above, the Company responds to the demand, expressed many times during the current rallies, to hand over the Chiatura mines to the miners”.

