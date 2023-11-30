FM Darchiashvili Attends OSCE Ministerial

The OSCE Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs opened its 30th session in Skopje, North Macedonia, on November 29, with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili in attendance.

FM Darchiashvili’s meetings

On November 29, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili, met the Special Representative of the Secretary General of NATO for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina.

According to MFA, the parties discussed current NATO-Georgia agenda issues, Georgia’s progress on the Euro-Atlantic integration path, future prospects for deepening practical cooperation and expectations for the NATO Washington Summit in 2024.

Javier Colomnia congratulated Georgia on the recent positive recommendation received from the EU Commission and emphasized NATO’s support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

On November 29, FM Ilia Darchiashvili met with Icelandic counterpart Bjarni Benediktsson.

According to MFA, they discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries across various fields and underscored Georgia’s interest in strengthening ties with Nordic nations. The ministers emphasized the need for increased political dialogue amid global geopolitical challenges. FM Darchiashvili thanked Iceland for supporting its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and European aspirations.

The European Commission’s recommendation for Georgia’s candidacy status was emphasized, with expressed optimism that Georgia will deserve candidate status by the end of the year.

On November 29, Ilia Darchiashvili had a meeting with Alexander Schallenberg, the Austrian Federal Minister of European and International Affairs.

According to MFA, Ministers discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in multilateral formats, with a focus on Georgia’s EU accession agenda. Both ministers welcomed the European Commission’s recommendation for granting Georgia candidate status and recognized the positive progress made by the country. Darchiashvili expressed gratitude to Austrian counterpart for providing principled support for Georgia’s EU aspirations.

The meeting focused on the regional security environment, with Darchiashvili briefing on Georgia’s occupied territories. Austria’s support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in various international forums was noted.

At the end of the meeting, the Ministers expressed their readiness to continue active work to maintain the positive dynamics of high-level relations between the countries.

The meeting was marked by controversy over the participation of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who arrived in North Macedonia to attend the OSCE ministerial, which resulted in the meeting being boycotted by the Baltic states and Ukraine. At first, Bulgaria granted permission for Lavrov’s aircraft to use its airspace. Reports suggest that the plane entered Skopje through Greece.

