Source: Georgian Legion FB page
Two Members of the Georgian Legion Killed and Nine Injured in Ukraine

Civil.ge Send an email 16/11/2023 - 19:11
On November 16, the Georgian Legion, the military unit formed by mostly ethnic Georgian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine, reported that two of its members, Ramaz Petelava and Beka Lomashvili, had been killed and nine wounded by the Russian side, during the offensive operation in the direction of Donetsk.

According to the Legion, three of the nine injured are seriously wounded. The Georgian Legion expresses its condolences to the families of the deceased.

Civil.ge has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information. This news will be updated accordingly.

