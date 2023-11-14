Russia Reportedly Captures Two Georgians Fighting in Ukraine

On November 14, the Russian Ministry of Defense released a video on its Telegram channel, allegedly featuring a Georgian fighter named Giorgi Goglidze, reportedly captured by Russian forces in Ukraine. The Russian MOD claims the captured fighter is affiliated with the 2nd international legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the video, Goglidze is seen apparently reading from a prepared script in broken Russian, confirming his Georgian citizenship and saying to have been “promised USD 300 for each Russian serviceman killed.” Goglidze has a visible trace of wound on his face.

“According to the prisoner of war, he was recruited by the Kiev regime in Germany. During his training, instructors from the USA, France, Germany and Poland worked with him,” the Russian MOD claims.

Russian forces have also reportedly captured another Georgian fighter identified as Giorgi Chubitidze.

