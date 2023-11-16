MPs Vote to Void Davit Sergeenko’s Mandate

On November 16, the Parliament voted on the early termination of the mandate of “Georgian Dream” MP and Vice Speaker of the Parliament, Davit Sergeenko. With 78 in favor and 2 against, Sergeenko’s mandate was finally terminated.

The question of terminating Sergeenko’s mandate has been raised since July 14, when the Committee on Rules and Procedural Issues decided to end his term due to excessive and unexplained absences. According to the chairman of the Committee, Irakli Kadagishvili, Sergeenko’s parliamentary credentials were considered invalid because he missed 25 out of 32 regular sessions during the spring session of 2023. However, Parliament rejected the termination of Sergeenko’s powers during the plenary session on September 5.

According to Kadagishvili, the issue was raised again on October 27, when MP Davit Sergeenko applied to the Speaker of the Parliament to terminate his parliamentary powers before the end of his mandate. The Committee on Rules and Procedures voted in favor of the dismissal today.

Sergeenko is a former health minister and longtime Bidzina Ivanishvili cadre. Notably, Sergeenko voted against the draft law “On the transparency of foreign influence” in its first reading, which was withdrawn by the ruling majority in the face of mass protests. After the GD was forced to vote down the bill following the mass protests in March of this year, Davit Sergeenko expressed his desire to resign from Parliament, stating: “Being a politician is not what I dreamed of. I prefer to work as a doctor. Undoubtedly, the 10th convocation is the last convocation when I am in the Parliament, public service, and politics.”

