Information Integrity Coalition Reacts to EC Condition on Disinformation, Calls on Government to Reject anti-Western Messages

On November 10, the Information Integrity Coalition released a statement concerning European Commission’s recommendation to grant Georgia EU candidate status with a new condition to address disinformation.

The Coalition congratulated the citizens of Georgia and stated that “European integration represents a historic choice for the population of Georgia, whose unwavering determination has been repeatedly demonstrated by Georgian society in recent years.”

The statement notes that the European Commission recommendation comes with certain conditions, most of which are the conditions stipulated by the EC back in June 2022 that have yet to be fully implemented. However the Commission has also added new conditions, one of which concerns disinformation and foreign information manipulation related to the EU and its values.

As the Commission noted, since Ukraine and Moldova became candidate countries and Georgia received a EU perspective, these states have been the target of FIMI campaigns. In Georgia, the prominent disinformation campaign has been centered around the West’s “attempts” to “open a second front“. The Coalition stresses that recent reports from its member organizations “reaffirm the involvement of not only external actors but also pro-government groups in the [“Second Front”] anti-Western campaign.”

“The “Information Integrity Coalition” urges the Georgian government to reject anti-Western messages and groups, that disseminate them, utilize strategic communications departments accordingly, and take decisive actions to implement the European Commission’s recommendations, with the engagement of civil society organizations,” – reads the statement. The Coalition expresses and its constituents express readiness to “cooperate with all stakeholders to ensure that the European Commission’s recommendations are fulfilled.”

Signatory organizations: International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED); Institute for Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI); Georgia’s Reforms Association (GRASS); European – Georgian Institute – EGI; Franklin Club; IFact; The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics; Governance Monitoring Center – GMC; Caucasus Open Space (COS); Democracy Defenders; Center for Media, Information and Social Research (CMIS); Democracy Research Institute – DRI.

