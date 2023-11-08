International Reactions on EC Recommendation to Grant Georgia Candidate Status

The European Commission’s recommendation on Georgia’s candidate status was followed by international reactions, which Civil.ge has collected for our readers.

HR/VP Josep Borrell in his video address emphasized that the Georgian people have repeatedly shown their unshakable commitment to European values. According to him, it has anchored Georgia on its European path and he emphasized that he felt this during his visit to Georgia when he saw so many EU flags on the streets of Tbilisi.

“The European Commission today recommended to grant Georgia EU candidate status. The next steps are within reach if reform efforts are sustained. Georgia has a solid public administration and a vibrant civil society. And these are strong assets that can help Georgia advance its reform agenda” noted Josep Borrell. He underlined the EU’s values of freedom, democracy and the rule of law and said that the EU’s door is open and it will continue to support Georgia on its path.

Eight members of the European Parliament issued a joint statement emphasizing that “Georgia is Europe and Georgians are Europeans”, and this fact was once again recognized by the European Commission in its annual enlargement report.

“We, the friends of Georgia in the European Parliament, strongly support the Commission’s recommendation to grant Georgia EU candidate status with conditions. Despite the Georgian government’s continued reluctance to implement the Commission’s twelve recommendations and align the country’s foreign policy with the EU, the will of the Georgian people, some Georgian political leaders, including the President of Georgia, and many Georgian civil servants proved to be stronger and their Europeanness more resilient. They, and only they, deserve the credit for this historic achievement” reads the statement.

They emphasized that there is still one step to go before the EU candidacy and they will continue to monitor the situation and work hard to ensure that the support expressed by the European Commission and the European Parliament will be reflected in the decision of the European Council in December 2023.

German Ambassador Peter Fischer emphasized that the future is Europe: “Let’s move forward together. Towards a positive decision by the EU Council in December and membership in due course,” he tweeted.

Israeli Ambassador Hadas Meitzad congratulated Georgia!

The U.S. Embassy in Georgia congratulated the Georgians and said: “Today’s recommendation is a tremendous step forward for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration. The United States will continue to work closely with Georgia to support its EU trajectory. We believe in Georgia’s European future.”

Sheraz Gasri, France’s Ambassador to Georgia, stressed that it is critical now more than ever that the Georgian authorities show clear and strong resolve to progress on the EU path. “The Georgian people deserves the unity and the remaining efforts needed to realize their EU aspirations”.

Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Georgia tweeted: “Congratulations to Georgia on today’s decision of the European Comission It’s a tremendous step towards joining European Union. Well done!”

The Ambassador of the Netherlands, Meline Arakelian, emphasized this important step for Georgia on its way to EU integration and added: “Many have been looking forward to this moment. Final decision lies with EU Member States at European Council on December 14-15”.

