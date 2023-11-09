Georgian CSOs Statement Following EC Recommendation on Georgia’s EU Candidacy

On November 8, following the EC recommendation to the EU Council to grant candidate status to Georgia, the representatives of Georgian civil society gathered in front of the monument of prominent Georgian thinkers and public figures, Ilia Chavchavadze and Akaki Tsereteli in central Tbilisi to congratulate the Georgian people on the European Commission’s decision and a read joint statement.

CSOs stressed that the European Commission has taken into account Georgia’s steadfast, common struggle for the European future adding: “The common national goal – to become a member of the European Union – transcends all political and other differences. This goal unites the whole society, all citizens. This is what the European Union expects of us. Today, we must unite our voices for our future and address the leaders of the 27 EU countries. In December, the voice of the Georgian people will be decisive in the final decision to grant Georgia candidate status”.

According to CSOs, new task until the final decision is to make the strong will and voice of the Georgian people heard once again by the member states of the European Union.

