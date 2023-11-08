 Placeholder canvas
Flag March "Georgia Chooses Europe, May 26, 2023 Photo: Teona Epitashvili
News

European Commission Recommends EU Candidacy for Georgia

Civil.ge Send an email 08/11/2023 - 15:21
649 Less than a minute

European Commission today recommended to grant EU candidate’s status to Georgia. The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the decision at the EU joint press conference dedicated to the 2023 Enlargement package and the new Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

The European Council will take the decision on granting the status in December 2023.

More to follow…

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 08/11/2023 - 15:21
649 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

EU Ambassador: This is a big recognition from the EU, however Important Work Remains to be Done

08/11/2023 - 16:09

Estonia’s Foreign Minister: “If the priorities are fulfilled, Georgia should get the candidate status”

07/11/2023 - 23:22

SJC: Government’s efforts to ensure security near the occupation line are weak

07/11/2023 - 17:19

Georgian Politicians React to Killing of Georgian Citizen by Occupation Forces

07/11/2023 - 16:51
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button