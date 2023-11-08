European Commission Recommends EU Candidacy for Georgia

European Commission today recommended to grant EU candidate’s status to Georgia. The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the decision at the EU joint press conference dedicated to the 2023 Enlargement package and the new Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

The European Council will take the decision on granting the status in December 2023.

More to follow…

