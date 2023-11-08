Georgian Politicians React to Receiving EU Candidacy Recommendation

Today, on November 8, the European Commission recommended to grant EU candidate status to Georgia. The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the decision at the EU joint press conference dedicated to the 2023 Enlargement Package and the new Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

Civil.ge collected reactions from government officials and the opposition, following the EC recommendation announcement.

Government Officials

Salome Zurabishvili, President of Georgia: “I rejoice with the people of Georgia and welcome the positive recommendation of the EU Commission to grant the candidate status. As President, I will continue more than ever to play my role as a pro European leader to facilitate and push the still needed reforms.”

Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia: “The EU Commission has released a positive assessment and recommended Georgia for well-deserved EU candidate status. We are grateful for the support and excited to continue our journey towards full-fledged EU membership.”

Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Parliament: [See the link for the full statement]I welcome and appreciate the Commission’s positive assessment and the recommendation to give a candidate country status to Georgia. With this historic recommendation, the EU, irreversibly, recognized Georgia’s future as a full-fledged member of the European community of nations, and confirmed Europe’s unwavering support for our nation’s European aspirations…The Commission’s recommendation finalizes an important stage of the process. It is also a start for a long road to the actual EU membership, for which our citizens’ professionalism, hard-work and patriotism is a necessary precondition. This road is open to everybody to travel with us, to all those who wish for and will to contribute to Georgia’s European future. Today’s day will be a potent symbol of unity of Georgia’s and Europe’s common values, culture, past, present and future. Georgia is a future member of the European Union!”

Irakli Kobakhidze, Chairperson of the ruling Georgian Dream party: “I would like to thank the European Commission for its fair decision on granting candidate status to Georgia. More than 20 months have passed since Georgia applied for candidate status. During these 20 months, the country has gone through many difficulties – from the sabotage of the process of obtaining the status to the attempted revolution. I am sure that the final decision of the European Council on December 15 will contribute to the de-radicalization of the political processes in Georgia. Today’s decision of the European Commission is, first of all, the merit of the Georgian people, who have shown unprecedented wisdom over the past 20 months. First of all, it is the merit of the Georgian people that our country has maintained peace, political and economic stability, and now it will receive the candidate status with dignity. I would like to thank all the people – all the politicians and civil servants who have contributed to today’s decision of the European Commission. I would like to thank each and every representative of the European Commission who rooted for Georgia in this process and supported the granting of candidate status to our country. I congratulate every citizen of Georgia on today’s decision of the European Commission!”

Ilia Darchiashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “Congratulations, Georgia! The European Commission has released a positive recommendation on granting our country candidate status. This is a clear recognition of the very intensive work done by Georgia on this important path. Together, we have showcased our strength, unity and commitment to European values. Looking forward to the final decision in December.”

Opposition

Levan Khabeishvili, opposition United National Movement Chairperson: “The Georgian people won the first round against the Russian dream, the Russian oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili. Despite their sabotage, the unwavering commitment of the Georgian people and the will of Europe that Georgia should not become a Russian province prevailed in the first round. I would like to congratulate the Georgian people on this first success and step, which will not be the last, and eventually we must celebrate the victory over the Russian party.”

Joint Statement By Girchi-More Freedom and Droa opposition parties: “The European Commission’s recommendation to grant Georgia candidate status for EU membership is the result of a long struggle by the Georgian people. The Georgian government has done everything to ensure that the European Commission’s recommendation is different today. Georgian citizens have saved this opportunity several times. It was saved when large-scale civil protests forced the Russian government to apply for EU membership. It was saved in March by a united and uncompromising fight against the Russian law, because with this law the Ivanishvili government would have finally killed the chance to get the candidate status. It was saved every time when tens of thousands of people took to the streets in support of the European future of Ukraine and Georgia, thus answering the question of where is the place of the Georgian state and the Georgian people. At the same time, we should understand that today’s recommendation of the European Commission is not the final decision on the candidate status, although it creates the chance that the European Council will grant us the status at its summit on December 14-15. Reforms that ensure the creation of confidence in the electoral and judicial systems and the de-oligarchization of the country are crucial for Georgia to be part of the next wave of EU enlargement. This government has never had, and will never have, the political will to implement these reforms. The Russian government will definitely continue to sabotage Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic path. The main struggle of the Georgian people is yet to come. The Georgian people will make a decisive statement about the European character of Georgia on the day of elections…We congratulate Ukraine and Moldova on the European Commission’s recommendation that the start of accession negotiations. This recommendation is also important for us, because without the progress of these countries, it will be difficult for Georgia to join the European Union…”

Badri Japaridze, Opposition Lelo Party: “The European Union stands by our people and will continue to do so until the process of our country’s integration into the European Union is completed and Georgia becomes a full member of the European Union. At the same time, I would like to express my condolences to Georgian Dream for this decision of the European Commission. Despite all their efforts, sabotage, failure to fulfill most of the recommendations, the European Commission still made a decision to grant the country the EU membership candidate status. Of course, despite all the efforts of the authorities of the Russian Federation, and of the Georgian Dream, the Georgian people deservedly received this recommendation of the European Commission. This is the result of the continuous efforts of our people, fellow citizens, the result of their selfless struggle.”

