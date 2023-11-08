EU Ambassador: This is a big recognition from the EU, however Important Work Remains to be Done

EU Ambassador to Georgia Paweł Herczyński held a press conference today following the European Commission’s decision to recommend that Georgia be granted EU candidate status on condition that it implements a series of reforms. He congratulated all political leaders, government and opposition, as well as civil society and the media, adding “but first and foremost my sincere congratulations to the people of Georgia who have always consistently in unweatheringly” supported EU integration of Georgia.

He said: “This is a big recognition from the European Union of the progress achieved which in last years” noting that European aspirations are uniting all Georgians. He stressed: “I have not met one single Georgian citizen who did not want their country to be granted EU candidate status.”

He also emphasized: “At the same time, we should not forget that the recommendation of EU to grant candidate status is linked to fulfillment of concrete steps,” which he said will be a decisive factor in the attainment of the EU candidacy. Paweł Herczyński stressed that constant reforms are necessary “so that the country can be ready to take its place as a full member of the European Union.”

He said that while the report acknowledges progress it also underlines that important work remains to be done in essential areas, such as rule of law, media freedom and holding free and fair elections.

The Ambassador added that the report also says it is important it is for Georgia to fight disinformation, “particularly disinformation targeting the EU.” He added: ” To do this Georgia will need to reduce political polarization.”

Paweł Herczyński stated that now it is up to the Georgian leaders, government, and opposition to deliver on the new steps set by the EC, adding that when there is a broad pol consensus “things can move very quickly” stressing that the reforms “are not to please Brussels” but are to benefit all Georgians.

