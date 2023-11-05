FM Darchiashvili Meets Latvian Counterpart

On November 3, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with the Latvian Foreign Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in Riga. At the meeting, “special attention was paid to the agenda of Georgia’s integration into the European Union,” the Georgian MFA reported.

Glad to meet my Latvian counterpart @krisjaniskarins. We had an interesting exchange of views regarding the bilateral cooperation between Georgia and Latvia and the prospects for its further development. We also focused on EU enlargement and Georgia's European integration… pic.twitter.com/xQjRlipmCI — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) November 3, 2023

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, FM Darchiashvili briefed his Latvian counterpart on the progress made in implementing the European Commission’s 12 recommendations and stressed the importance of EU member states’ support for Georgia’s EU candidacy.

“Meeting Georgian colleague Ilia Darchiashvili to discuss reforms and progress in receiving EU candidate status. In its path towards the EU, Georgia needs to demonstrate alignment with the EU foreign policy, especially in relation to Russia,” the Latvian FM tweeted.

Meeting Georgia 🇬🇪 colleague @iliadarch to discuss reforms and progress in receiving EU candidate status. In its path towards the EU, 🇬🇪 needs to demonstrate alignment with 🇪🇺 foreign policy, especially in relation to Russia. pic.twitter.com/Fy3aE0wQXl — Krišjānis Kariņš (@krisjaniskarins) November 3, 2023

Georgian MFA stated that at the end of the meeting, FM Ilia Darchiashvili invited FM Krišjānis Kariņš to Georgia.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)