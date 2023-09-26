FM Darchiashvili Visits Brussels

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is on a working visit to Brussels to meet with EU institutions’ representatives.

On September 25, Darchiashvili met with the Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR), Gert Jan Koopman.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions focused on Georgia’s accession to the EU, with an emphasis on the implementation of the European Commission’s 12 priorities, particularly the ones discussed in detail during the visit to Georgia of High Representative Josep Borrell and Director General of DG NEAR, Gert Jan Koopman.

The Minister informed the Director General about Georgia’s recent legislative and institutional reforms. The Director General positively assessed Georgia’s efforts to fulfil the priorities. The sides expressed the hope that these efforts will be reflected in the European Commission’s report.

Ilia Darchiashvili expressed his satisfaction over the visit of the European Union’s high-ranking representatives to Georgia, as another demonstration of the European Union’s support for Georgia.

On September 26, Ilia Darchiashvili, met the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson.

According to MFA, the Minister informed the European Commissioner about the progress made in the implementation of the 12 priorities of the European Commission, including the implementation of legislative and institutional reforms after the European perspective was granted to Georgia.

The Minister reiterated Georgia’s commitment to implementing the European Commission’s priorities and hoped that the Commission would effectively evaluate Georgia’s efforts.

Discussions also focused on Georgia’s fight against organized crime and corruption. The sides positively assessed the dynamics of cooperation between Georgia and EU agencies, such as EUROPOL and Frontex.

Ilia Darchiashvili met with the Vice-President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová.

The main topic of the meeting was the process of Georgia’s accession to the European Union. The Minister briefed VP of the European Commission for Values and Transparency on Georgia’s progress in implementing the European Commission’s priorities. Discussions focused on Georgia’s efforts in the field of rule of law and reaffirmed Georgia’s commitment to European values.

