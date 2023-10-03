FM Darchiashvili Meets EU Economy and Justice Commissioners

Foreign Minister Ilia Dachiashvili, who is on a two-day official visit to Strasbourg, met the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, and the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders.

The Foreign Ministry said Darchiashvili discussed Georgia’s implementation of the EU Commission’s twelve priorities with his European colleagues.

Had a very productive meeting with EU Commissioner for Economy – @PaoloGentiloni. We talked about Georgia's progress on the EU accession path, as well as in terms of implementing the Commission's 12 recommendations. We also focused on the importance of enhancing economic bonds… pic.twitter.com/Cvu1bOsovI — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) October 3, 2023

According to the MFA, FM Darchiashvili expressed hope to Commissioner Gentiloni that Georgia’s efforts will be “duly appreciated” and the country will receive the EU candidacy, additionally asserting that “the reforms are being implemented in tight cooperation with the relevant EU institutions, also taking into account recommendations of the Venice Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR.”

FM Darchiashvili reiterated a similar message at the meeting with Commissioner Reynders.

During my visit to Strasbourg, I met @dereynders, EU Commissioner for Justice. I focused on Georgia's progress in implementing the EU's recommendations and once again reiterated our country's commitment to becoming a member of 🇪🇺. pic.twitter.com/XJJ14eLbId — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) October 3, 2023

