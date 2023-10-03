FM Darchiashvili Meets EU Economy and Justice Commissioners
Foreign Minister Ilia Dachiashvili, who is on a two-day official visit to Strasbourg, met the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, and the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders.
The Foreign Ministry said Darchiashvili discussed Georgia’s implementation of the EU Commission’s twelve priorities with his European colleagues.
According to the MFA, FM Darchiashvili expressed hope to Commissioner Gentiloni that Georgia’s efforts will be “duly appreciated” and the country will receive the EU candidacy, additionally asserting that “the reforms are being implemented in tight cooperation with the relevant EU institutions, also taking into account recommendations of the Venice Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR.”
FM Darchiashvili reiterated a similar message at the meeting with Commissioner Reynders.
