FM Darchiashvili Participates in Conference on Europe in Berlin

On November 2, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili participated in the Conference on Europe, dedicated to making the EU fit for enlargement and hosted by the Federal Foreign Office of Germany in Berlin. The conference brought together foreign ministers from EU member states and candidate countries.

Excited to have participated in the Berlin Ministerial Conference upon the invitation of my German colleague @ABaerbock. We had engaging discussions regarding EU enlargement, as well as Georgia's accession process. The conference was especially timely and important, as we are… pic.twitter.com/SLl03eTT0p — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) November 2, 2023

“My participation in this conference as the main speaker in the format of one of the round tables confirms that Georgia has an important role to perform in the enlargement policy as it is seen through the prism of Germany,” FM Darchiashvili commented regarding his participation in the event, adding that “Germany is becoming one of the main supporters for Georgia’s European future that gives cause for more optimism over the country’s EU candidacy status.”

According to MFA, FM Darchiashvili is “optimistic” about Georgia’s EU candidacy. “The source of optimism is the efforts we have made – concrete tangible results. The steps we have taken give us very strong signals from Brussels,” the Georgian Foreign Minister is quoted as saying.

Within the framework of his visit in Berlin, FM Darchiashvili also met with Laurence Boone, French Secretary of State for European Affairs. According to the Georgian MFA, the Georgian and French officials discussed their countries’ partnership, regional security and Georgia’s European integration progress.

“Important meeting with the Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili at a decisive moment for the European path of Georgia and for peace in the South Caucasus.,” the French Secretary of State tweeted.

Entretien important avec le ministre géorgien des affaires étrangères @iliadarch, à un moment décisif pour le chemin européen de la #Géorgie et pour la paix dans le Caucase du Sud. pic.twitter.com/nGB3jFRezy — Laurence Boone (@LaurenceBoone) November 2, 2023

During the conference, Annalena Baerbock delivered a speech in which she emphasized the importance of EU enlargement, particularly in the context of the Ukraine conflict, and the need for reforms within the EU to ensure that it remains effective and continues to uphold its core values.

“Putin’s Moscow will keep trying to drive an imperialist divide through Europe, intended to separate us not only from Ukraine but also from Moldova, Georgia and the Western Balkans. If Russia can destabilize these countries for the long term, that makes us vulnerable too; it makes us all vulnerable,” the German Foreign Minister said, adding “we can no longer afford any grey areas in Europe.”

In September this year, a Franco-German working group published a report entitled “Sailing on High Seas: Reforming and Enlarging the EU for the 21st Century,” which looks at the necessary reforms that both the EU and the aspirant countries need to undertake in order to prepare for enlargement. While the report does not necessarily reflect the official positions of either the French or German governments, it is crucial to understanding the ongoing EU enlargement debate.

