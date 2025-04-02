Developments in Georgia, the region, and beyond have many wondering about the future of democracy in the country, the shape of European and Euro-Atlantic security, and the transformation of the global security architecture. Civil.ge continues its series of conversations with the foreign ministers of Georgia’s traditional partners with an interview with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže. Latvia is one of several countries that have for decades supported Georgia’s integration into NATO and the EU, its democracy, and civil society, and has been vocal about the democratic and foreign policy turnaround of the Georgian Dream government. It’s also the country at the forefront of efforts to mobilize support for Ukraine as Russia continues its brutal war against it.

Civil.ge: Minister, thank you for agreeing to answer our questions. Since our countries regained their independence, Latvia and Georgia have been close partners for years. They have shared views on threats, values, and democratic aspirations. Recently, however, this has changed. How would you describe the current state of relations between the two countries?

The bilateral relations between Latvia and Georgia since the two countries regained their independence have been friendly, constructive, with intensive political dialogue, people-to-people contacts, and based on mutually beneficial cooperation.

As a close friend to Georgia, Latvia however continues to follow with great concern the latest developments in Georgia. The course of actions taken by the Georgian authorities has led the country away from its Euro-Atlantic path, an aspiration that is enshrined in the Constitution of Georgia and supported by the overwhelming majority of Georgian people. Recent developments in Georgia have had a direct impact on the bilateral relations between our countries, with official exchanges and cooperation significantly reduced.

Most Georgians support a future in the European Union, but analysts say the country is moving away from the democratic world at an accelerating pace. There is an understanding that change must come from within Georgia, but what should the EU’s role be in this context? What more can it do to support democracy in Georgia?

In December 2023 Georgia was granted EU candidate status. The EU showed that it supports the aspirations of the Georgian people. Georgia was given a clear path to start accession negotiations and later on, join the European Union. However, the Georgian authorities have chosen a concerning trajectory disrupting Georgia’s European future.

The EU’s doors remain open for Georgia, but a drastic change of the current course of action by the Georgian authorities is needed for that.

EU is ready to continue supporting the aspirations of the overwhelming majority of the Georgian people to see the country integrating closer with the EU with the ultimate goal of EU membership.

At the same time, EU institutions and the Member States stand ready to continue their comprehensive support to civil society organizations and independent media in Georgia – both important pillars of a healthy democracy.

Latvia has sanctioned dozens of Georgian officials for undermining democracy. What could be the next steps? Are these actions coordinated with the rest of the Baltic states and the Nordic countries?

Since December 2024, Latvia has put 42 Georgian citizens on the list of persona non grata in Latvia. A travel ban on entering Latvia is imposed on them for an indefinite period of time, and the names of the persons are not publicly disclosed. Decisions are made in close cooperation with Baltic states and we continue to coordinate with not only partners in the Nordic and Baltic states, but also a broader EU family. However, it does not mean the same people are included in all the national travel ban lists. Latvia will continue to follow the situation in Georgia and will react to the escalation of the situation accordingly.

The Georgian Dream seems to be unrelenting in its repression of opponents and unprecedented crackdown on civil society and the media, with repressive laws either already passed or in the pipeline. Protests continue across the country, but demonstrators are anxiously watching global developments. Is there a risk that the EU will become tired and overwhelmed by other problems on its plate and simply forget or abandon Georgia?

Latvia condemns the violence against the protesters, media representatives, and opposition politicians. We have called for EU-level sanctions for those responsible for the violence and unproportionate attacks. We will continue to support the people of Georgia, whose overwhelming majority is in favor of Georgia’s EU integration, in particular, representatives of civil society, independent media, and youth.

On multiple times, the EU has expressed concerns about Georgian authorities taking further steps away from internationally recognized democratic standards, the country’s own human rights and freedoms obligations, urging the authorities to ensure a dialogue with all political forces and representatives of civil society. The European Union has confirmed its readiness to support all efforts towards a democratic and stable Georgia and its European future. The EU will continue closely following the developments in Georgia.

How does the perceived change of attitude and isolationist trends of the United States towards NATO and transatlantic relations affect security considerations for your country? For Europe?

Latvia is a strong supporter of close transatlantic relations. US engagement and military presence in Europe are crucial for the stability and security of the Euro-Atlantic area. The US administration continues to reiterate its strong commitment to NATO. Our communication with the US administration officials confirms this reality.

Latvia supports President Trump’s call to increase defense spending and recognizes a need for a greater European role in collective defense. We are convinced the US will appreciate a stronger and more capable Europe as an equal transatlantic partner. Currently, Latvia is spending 3,45% of its Gross Domestic Product on defense and it is planned to increase the defense budget to 4% by the end of this year.

In this new geopolitical context, and especially with the war raging in Ukraine, what should and will Europe do to compensate for the US withdrawal? How realistic is it for the European Union to have, and soon, its capable military force to protect the EU?

Latvia is part of the “coalition of the willing” supporting Ukraine.

We welcome the initiative of the EU High Representative to significantly increase military support to Ukraine to strengthen its position. Last year the EU provided military assistance worth over 20 billion EUR. This year we aim to double the amount.

The EU also continues training Ukrainian military in the framework of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine). 75 000 military personnel have been trained and equipped so far by the EU. Around 8000 Ukrainian military have been trained by Latvia.

The EU has recently come up with a new “ReArm Europe” plan that could mobilize close to 800 billion EUR for a safe and resilient Europe. With ReArm Europe, Member States will have more possibilities to procure and deliver military equipment for Ukraine.

The EU accession process also contributes to the future stability and security of Ukraine. And we commend the reform progress and high motivation demonstrated by Ukraine on this path notwithstanding the difficult circumstances with the ongoing Russia’s war of aggression against the country.

We appreciate the US efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine. We need to join our efforts in this process.

Latvia continues its all-encompassing support to Ukraine in line with the bilateral Agreement on Long-Term Support and Security Commitments. Latvia is committed to providing military assistance to Ukraine of no less than 0.25% of the country’s GDP both this year and in 2026.