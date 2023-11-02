Statue of Putin Erected in Occupied Tskhinvali Region

On October 29, a bronze statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin was erected in the village of Tsorbisi in the occupied Tskhinvali region. The statue was erected by Dzhambolat Tedeyev, the former coach of the Russian freestyle wrestling teams.

During the opening ceremony Tedeyev addressed the youth from the North Ossetia region of Russia and the occupied Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia with a speech about Vladimir Putin and the events of 2008.

Dzhambolat Tedeyev is a former member of the Parliament of North Ossetia, one of Russia’s republics in North Caucasus. Tedeev was active in the Tskhinvali region‘s/South Ossetian politics as well. In 2011, he intended to compete for the region’s Tbilisi-condemned presidential elections, but was barred on the grounds of not meeting residency requirement. He was awarded the “Order of Merit to the Fatherland” by Putin in 2017. Notably, there is already a street in occupied Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia named after Vladimir Putin. He was also reported to have the military rank of Major in the Russian army.

