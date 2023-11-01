Parliament Lowers Residency Threshold for Citizenship

In the third reading, on November 1, the Parliament amended the Law “On Georgian Citizenship” to reduce the residency threshold required for foreign citizens who wish to acquire Georgian citizenship from 10 to five years.

According to the Ministry of Justice, which proposed the change in June 2023, the decision is aimed “at improving and simplifying the citizenship procedure.”

The Parliament said, that once the minimum threshold of residency is reached, “the Public Service Development Agency will ensure the verification of the level of knowledge of the state language of Georgia, of the history of Georgia, and the basic principles of law” by persons who would want to become Georgian citizens.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)