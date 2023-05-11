“This is Positive and Welcome”-PM on Restoration of Visa-Free Travel and Flights to Russia

“From a humanitarian point of view.. anything and any decision that facilitates the life, movement and business of our citizens is, of course, positive and welcome,”- Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on May 11, assessing Moscow’s decision to lift the visa regime with Georgia and restore direct flights.

The Prime Minister reiterated that “one million ethnic Georgians live in Russia”, with family members and relatives in Georgia. He emphasized the importance of facilitating their movement and the arrival of their relatives. “This is a positive fact and a positive decision,” he said. The restoration of direct flights with Russia will not only remove huge inconvenience and expense for Georgian citizens but it will also be “a small component, a detail, not – the main part” in trade and economic relations.

Garibashvili emphasized that Georgia has established trade and economic relations with Russia under the current Government’s leadership, noting that the previous Government “was doing everything” to achieve this goal. The Prime Minister mentioned that several countries, such as China, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Israel, have authorized direct flights with Russia, emphasizing the importance of clarifying this fact to avoid misleading the public.

Regarding Moscow’s decision to abolish the visa regime with Georgia, the Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine had visa-free travel with Russia before Georgia, and Moldova still has it today. “We also remind you that Moldova is a member of the CIS,” – the Prime Minister added.

In addition, he stated his intention to remind the public that the UNM unilaterally abolished the visa-free regime without any justification after the Russia-Georgia war in August 2008, instead of formulating an intelligent policy and presenting their position. “You remember that [former President Mikheil Saakashvili] used to meet Russian tourists personally,” – he added.

More to Follow…

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)