Speaker Papuashvili Addresses Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Angola

Shalva Papuashvili, the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, is currently undertaking an official visit to Angola to attend the 147th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held in the capital city of Luanda from October 23 to 27. This assembly is attended by parliamentary delegations from 130 countries, including 50 Speakers of legislative bodies. The primary focus of the discussions at the event is centered around Parliamentary action in support of peace, justice, and the promotion of strong institutions, in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 16 (SDG 16).

In his address to the IPU Assembly, Papuashvili touched upon the vital role of parliaments in advancing peace, justice, and the strength of institutions. He also emphasized the importance of and challenges to stable institutions, Georgia’s achievements in this regard, domestic radicalism and populism, global conflicts and Georgia’s occupation.

He particularly spoke of the importance of “stable state institutions” that “are the pillars of a strong and viable democracy and the foundation of any successful society.” He said: “It was the establishment of effective institutional architecture that made Georgia one of the frontrunners in effective, innovative and inclusive public services, fight against corruption and organized crime, transparency and accountability.”

Speaking about the importance of communication between the population and national parliaments he said: “In the Parliament of Georgia, we put much effort into strengthening the bonds of trust between people and the Parliament through promoting open, accountable and transparent governance. For example, the Georgian Parliament is among the global frontrunners in terms of the Open Governance.”

The speaker spoke about the current complex geopolitical situation, and the value of peace: “Current violent conflicts around the world are derailing the global path to peace and prosperity. Brutal war in Ukraine, and the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas are vivid demonstrations of the explosive nature of the destructive impact these conflicts have on world peace and democracy,” Papuashvili noted.

Among other issues, the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament also emphasized the Russian occupation of Georgia’s territories, which “must end.” “Disrespecting the key principles and values of international law opens the Pandora box that has a potential to drag the entire world in the swamp of unseen chaos. And the vocal voice of each of you in support of international law, thus in support of Georgia’s territorial integrity, is vital,” Papuashvili told the parliamentary colleagues.

“We are grateful that due to solidarity of so many of you, UN General Assembly Resolution on status of internally displaced persons and refugees from Georgia’s Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region got the record high supportive votes in 2023,” he added, calling on colleagues to continue supporting Georgia in this regard.

In the frames of his visit to Angola, Speaker Papuashvili has already held meetings with speakers of the legislative bodies of Ghana, Djibouti, Fiji, Zambia, Burundi, Sri Lanka, Cabo Verde, Bahamas, Mozambique, Tanzania. Papuashvili thanked colleagues for supporting the non-recognition policy towards Georgia’s occupied territories.

The article will be updated…

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)