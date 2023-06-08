UNGA Adopts Georgia IDP Resolution

On June 8, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution reiterating the right of return of all displaced persons and refugees to Georgia’s Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia by a vote of 100 in favor, 9 against and 59 abstentions.

Alongside Russia, the vote against was cast by Belarus, Burundi, Cuba, North Korea, Nicaragua, Sudan, Syria, and Zimbabwe.

Last year there were 95 in favor, including all 27 Member States of the European Union, 12 against, and 56 abstentions.

In 2021, 80 nations voted in favor, 14 against, and 70 abstained.

In 2020, 84 countries voted in favor, 13 against, and 78 abstained.

In 2019, 79 countries voted in favor, 15 against, with 57 abstentions.

In 2018, 81 countries voted in favor, 16 against, with 62 abstentions.

