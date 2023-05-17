CSOs Statement: The Government of Georgia is flagrantly violating the Open Government Partnership Principles

The CSOs involved in the Open Government Partnership/OGP process released a joint statement in which they express concern regarding the “flagrant violation of the fundamental values and principles of OGP by the Government of Georgia.”

They note that the Government has in recent years demonstrated a “clear misalignment” with core values of OGP by endorsing the Russian-style law on “Foreign Agents”, undermining the judicial system, launching direct attacks on civil society organizations and critical media, etc.

The signatories stress that the OGP process has been stalled for four years and that “the country has not implemented a single reform on a national level within the OGP framework”. They also note that Georgia has not delivered the OGP National Action plan for two consecutive cycles, since 2019.

The signatories note that in light of the above, Georgia’s Open Government Interagency Coordination Council (and Forum) member CSOs addressed the OGP Steering Committee with an appeal to trigger the Response Policy vis-à-vis Georgia, to “foster a greater engagement of the OGP’s international Secretariat (Support Unit), partner donors, and international organizations in effectively addressing the ongoing crisis.”

The signatory organizations urge OGP to call on the Government of Georgia to halt the public attacks and smear campaigns on civil society and media representatives, as well as to investigate and prosecute the organizers of the July 2021 mass violence; remove barriers to accessing public data so that this fundamental right can be enjoyed and so that it allows civil society to fulfill its watchdog role; restore the OGP co-creation process so that a meaningful dialogue between state institutions and CSOs is secured; and uphold OGP values and principles expressed in the Open Government Declaration and Articles of Governance.

The statement is signed by the following CSOs: Civil Society Institute, Economic Policy Research Center, Georgian Democracy Initiative, Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association. Green Alternative, Institute for Development of Freedom of Information, Partnership for Road Safety, Social Justice Center, Transparency International Georgia

