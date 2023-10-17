UPDATE: Newly Appointed U.S. Ambassador Meets Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker

The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Georgia, Robin L. Dunnigan met with the Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili.

Meeting with the Prime Minister

On October 16, Georgia’s Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili met with the newly appointed US Ambassador, Robin L. Dunnigan. According to a press release from the Government’s Administration, Prime Minister Garibashvili extended his congratulations to the US diplomat on the commencement of her mission in the country, wishing her success in her endeavors.

The meeting primarily focused on the strategic cooperation between Georgia and the US. The sides exchanged ideas regarding current affairs. Both sides expressed their readiness to strengthen and expand the multi-dimensional strategic partnership between the two nations.

The discussions also addressed current global events and security challenges. While discussing regional security issues, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili emphasized Georgia’s continued commitment to “promoting regional peace and stability”.

Additionally, Prime Minister Garibashvili discussed the significance of obtaining the status of an EU candidate country with Ambassador Robin L. Dunnigan. He briefed the Ambassador on the reforms that Georgia has implemented and adjustments made to align with EU recommendations, expressing hope that these efforts would be “duly recognized”.

Prime Minister Garibashvili expressed his gratitude to the newly-appointed US Ambassador for the unwavering support of the US in upholding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia.

After the meeting, Ambassador Dunnigan emphasized the strong partnership between the United States and Georgia over the past 31 years. She commented: “I told the Prime Minister that President Biden, Secretary Blinken and we all look forward to further deepening our partnership and friendship.” Amb. Dunnigan highlighted U.S. assistance for Georgia in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure, and recalled Georgian soldiers’ support for U.S. troops in international missions.

Additionally, Ambassador Dunnigan conveyed her commitment to supporting Georgia’s integration into Western institutions, such as the European Union and NATO. She also expressed her desire to enhance people-to-people connections and strengthen the economic relationship between the two nations, emphasizing her enthusiasm for further engagement with Georgia and its people.

Meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament

On October 17, during the meeting between the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, and US Ambassador Robin Dunnigan, Papuashvili congratulated Dunnigan on her new role and expressed his keen interest in working closely to strengthen the US-Georgia strategic partnership, according to the press release of the Government Administration.

Ambassador Dunnigan affirmed the United States Government’s commitment to enhancing relations with Georgia across various dimensions, underlining her readiness to actively collaborate with the Georgian Parliament.

The meeting encompassed discussions on the agenda of the Parliament of Georgia, prevailing national events, the Ambassador’s future plans, and the potential for invigorating parliamentary relations between the two nations. The parties also discussed ongoing developments in the broader regional context.

After the meeting, Ambassador Robin Dunnigan stated that the sides discussed the United States’ support for the work that Georgia is doing towards integration with the European Union and NATO. She also said that at the meeting the sides discussed deepening of bilateral economic ties, trade, and investment.

Ambassador Dunnigan extended gratitude for Georgia’s robust support for Israel during challenging times and its adherence to international sanctions, preventing the circumvention of sanctions and the entry of goods into Russia that could aid its conflict with Ukraine.

Finally, Ambassador Dunnigan underscored the enduring partnership and friendship between the two countries, with an emphasis on increasing people-to-people interactions, reciprocal visits, and cooperation between the United States and Georgia.

Welcome to Georgia, Ambassador @Robin_Dunnigan.



I wish you every success in your mission in these troubled times that warrant deepening of Georgian-American strategic relations more than ever before.



At our first meeting, we discussed the regional and Georgian politics,… pic.twitter.com/ABSP2dl4L5 — Shalva Papuashvili 🇬🇪 (@shpapuashvili) October 17, 2023

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)