Newly Appointed U.S. Ambassador Presents Credentials to President, Meets Foreign Minister

On 12 October, the day of her arrival to Georgia, new U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan presented her diplomatic credentials to the President and met with the Foreign Minister of Georgia.

According to the Presidential Administration of Georgia, the U.S. Ambassador expressed her expectation of close collaboration with the President of Georgia, particularly as the nation strives for Euro-Atlantic integration. President Zurabishvili expressed hope for further strengthening of the robust cooperation between the two countries “during this decisive juncture for Georgia’s future”.

Accepted the letter of credence from the newly appointed 🇺🇸 ambassador to 🇬🇪 @Robin_Dunnigan



I look forward to close collaboration, continuing fruitful cooperation between 🇬🇪 & 🇺🇸, and further strengthening our robust partnership during this decisive juncture for 🇬🇪's future — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) October 12, 2023

Meeting with Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, Ambassador Dunnigan commented that she is “thrilled to represent President Biden as U.S. Ambassador to Georgia”.

“I very much look forward to working with the people of Georgia and the government of Georgia to further enhance our long friendship and further strengthen our strategic partnership,” the Ambassador said, adding “I know that government and people of Georgia want to further integrate with the EU, with NATO, with the West, and the President, Secretary Blinken and I also support that path,” Ambassador Dunnigan noted.

The Ambassador said she is looking forward to deepening economic as well as people to people ties between the United States and Georgia.

Ambassador Dunnigan also thanked Georgia “for its strong support to Israel,” reiterated President Biden and Secretary Blinken’s condolences to the Israeli people and added that “the United States and Georgia stand together on this and we are deeply appreciative.”

As per Foreign Minister Darchiashvili, the parties deliberated on the mutual recognition of the U.S.-Georgia strategic partnership as a “priority,” with the Georgian side expressing its eagerness to further enhance bilateral relations with the United States. The Foreign Minister added that the parties also addressed the security situation in the region.

“We are very optimistic that madam Ambassador’s effort, her personal engagement will yield very important results in the process of deepening relations,” FM Darchiashvili noted.

Delighted to meet with the incoming U.S. Ambassador @Robin_Dunnigan. Discussed the broad scope of 🇺🇸🇬🇪strategic partnership. Thanked her for 🇺🇸's continued support for our territorial integrity & sovereignty. Look forward to working together to enhance our relations through… pic.twitter.com/qNODMOKoWo — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) October 12, 2023

Also Read: