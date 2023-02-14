President Biden Announces A Nominee Ambassador to Georgia

On February 13 President Biden announced key nominees for key leadership positions in his administration. Among them is Robin Dunnigan, nominee for the position for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Georgia.

Robin Dunnigan, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service currently serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central and Eastern Europe in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Prior to this, she served as Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim and Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Vienna, Austria.

Previously, she was Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Energy Resources. Earlier assignments include U.S. Embassies in Vietnam, Chile, Turkey, Cuba, and El Salvador.

She is a distinguished graduate of the National War College, where she earned a Master of Science degree. She also received a Master of Science from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Science from the University of California at Berkeley. She speaks Spanish and German.

If approved by Senate Dunnigan will succeed Kelly Degnan who has been occupying this position since January 2020.

