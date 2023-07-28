Robin Dunnigan Confirmed by Senate as US Ambassador to Georgia

The US Senate has confirmed by voice vote the nomination of Robin Dunnigan as US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Georgia. Dunnigan will replace Kelly Degnan in the post.

Robin Dunnigan’s term as the Deputy Assistant Secretary responsible for Central and Eastern Europe in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs expired on June 2. 2023. She served previously as Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Austria from July 2018 to July 2021.

A career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister Counselor, Ms. Dunnigan joined the State Department in 1992. She served as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources from August 2014 to August 2017. Dunnigan also served at US embassies in Vietnam, Chile, Turkey, Cuba and El Salvador working extensively on trade and investment, energy, and sanctions issues.

Ms. Dunnigan is a distinguished graduate of the National War College, where she earned a Master of Science in National Security Strategy. She also has a Master of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of California at Berkeley.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)