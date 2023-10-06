Hungary, Georgia Plan a Joint Cabinet Meeting in Tbilisi

Prime Minister of Hungary, Victor Orban, gave full-throated support to Georgia’s EU candidacy while interviewed by the media on the margins of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Granada, Spain.

PM Orban said Georgia has done “a great job” in fulfilling the EU criteria, and it was “totally unfair” for the country not to become a candidate. He said the reason for this lack of invitation last year was that “leaders are selfish” and don’t want to share the financial resources that Georgia requires. But PM Orban said, “We need you there anyway” because of Georgia’s “strategic position.” During the same question time, he said Azerbaijan was “the key country strategically” for the supply of energy resources.

Victor Orban said he was “a great promoter” of Georgia’s EU integration. He added that next week, Georgia and Hungary would hold a “common governmental meeting” in Tbilisi, and “all the [Hungarian] ministers will be there.”

Simultaneously, he said there are “many questions and doubts” about Ukraine’s EU accession “because this is a country at war,” reiterating his controversial remarks that “we don’t know where its effective borders are and what the population is,” so there need to be “a strategic discussion” on the consequences of integration.

