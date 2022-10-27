Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orbán signed a declaration on 27 October on strategic partnership between the two countries and made official press statements.

Irakli Garibashvili’s remarks

At the beginning of his speech, PM Garibashvili noted that the issues of cooperation in economic, trade, and energy spheres were discussed at the meeting, adding that the declaration on the strategic partnership “will give an additional impetus to Georgian-Hungarian relations.”

Noting that “we are ready to further deepen sectoral cooperation”, the Georgian Prime Minister stressed that PM Orbán’s government “implemented a lot of successful reforms and policies with Georgia sharing a lot of its examples.” “We want to come closer in various directions,” he said.

PM Garibashvili also focused on “very good cooperation” in the sphere of education and thanked the Hungarian PM for financing the studies of Georgian students in his country.

Speaking about the European Council’s decision to grant a European perspective to Georgia, PM Garibashvili noted that “Georgia and Georgian people have always been committed to this civilized choice.” “We want to become a full-fledged, dignified member of the European family,” he added.

In this context, the Georgian Prime Minister said that Georgia is “actively” working to fulfill the European Commission’s 12 recommendations. “We opened the door for all actors, from the civil society sector to opposition parties, to get involved in the process.”

“On our part, we are doing and will do our utmost to ensure that Georgia receives the candidate status as soon as possible and that our country comes closer to Europe and European structures,” Garibashvili said.

Speaking about Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, the Prime Minister noted that “not only we are articulating our desires with words, but we have proved with our actions that we want to make our contribution to this large family.”

“We have made a huge sacrifice to NATO missions in Iraq and Afghanistan; we are participating in the EU missions in the Central African Republic, and we will definitely continue it,” PM Garibashvili said, adding that “this is our ultimate goal to become an EU and NATO member.”

He also noted that “today we live in difficult times. Governments and rulers have assumed a huge responsibility before their respective countries and peoples.” Reiterating his “huge respect” towards the Hungarian PM and his policy, the Georgian Prime Minister emphasized that “we are doing our utmost to defend our countries and protect the interests of our people.”

PM Garibashvili also spoke about the war in Ukraine, denouncing it as “absolutely unacceptable.” “We want this war to be completed as soon as possible,” he added.

In the end, he welcomed his Hungarian counterpart’s initiative to hold a joint intergovernmental meeting in Tbilisi, saying “we will be glad to host the Prime Minister in Georgia.”

Note: This article will be updated with PM Orbán’s remarks.

