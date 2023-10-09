NATO PA Condemns Russia Intent to Build Naval Base in Occupied Abkhazia

NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) adopted on October 9 a resolution – “Strengthening Stability and Security in the Black Sea Region Following Russia’s Full Scale Invasion of Ukraine,” which, among other issues, denounces Russia’s occupation of Georgia, condemns the Kremlin’s plan to build a naval base in occupied Abkhazia, and reiterates support for Georgia’s eventual NATO membership.

NATO PA denounced “continued illegal occupation” of the Georgian territories, saying it demonstrates daily “the Russian Federation’s significant and direct threat to Allies’ security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area.”

The Assembly also condemned Russia’s recent “declared intention” to open a naval base in Ochamchire in occupied Abkhazia, saying it further destabilizes the Black Sea region.

NATO PA expressed its backing for the implementation of the Alliance’s tailored support packages for its “vulnerable” Black Sea partners, including Georgia, and reiterated its support for the 2008 Bucharest Summit decision, according to which “Georgia will become a member of NATO with the Membership Action Plan as an integral part of that process.”

NATO PA urged the Allied governments and parliaments “to quickly implement the enhanced tailored support packages for Georgia and the Republic of Moldova, while continuing to actively support the Euro-Atlantic integration of Georgia, as well as support Georgia in taking steps towards eventual NATO membership through its efforts to progress its reform agenda, including key democratic reforms, and making best use of the Annual National Programme.”

The 69th Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly took place in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 7-9 October and was also attended by the Georgian delegation headed by Irakli Beraia, Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of the Parliament of Georgia.

“Our primary objective is to vividly convey to NATO Allies the pressing necessity of Georgia’s integration into NATO, hastening the political decision-making process, and the significance of garnering increased support from member states’ capitals toward this end,” Beraia said, further asserting that “Georgia fulfills all the criteria for NATO membership, and it has long earned and is prepared for NATO accession.”

