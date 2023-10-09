President of Azerbaijan Visits Georgia

On October 8, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Georgia. Within the framework of the visit, the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili held a face-to-face meeting with President Aliyev, after which the parties made a joint statement to the media.

Reportedly, the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili was once again not informed about her Azerbaijani counterpart’s visit. Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili responded to the question of whether or not the president had been informed of the visit by saying: “The President (Ilham Aliyev) arrived in Georgia, he held a working meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia, this is the state of affairs today”.

Face-to-face meeting

During their meeting, Prime Minister Garibashvili and President Aliyev discussed the strategic cooperation between their respective nations, focusing on energy, transport, and logistics collaboration, according to the Prime Minister’s office press-release.

Garibashvili underscored Azerbaijan’s significant role as one of Georgia’s primary trading partners. Both parties explored the potential for advancing the Middle Corridor initiative. It was highlighted that Azerbaijan and Georgia have undertaken extensive efforts in these areas, including the ongoing railroad modernization project in Georgia, scheduled for completion by the end of 2024, doubling the transit capacity of the railroad.

The leaders also deliberated on their joint involvement in the construction of the Anaklia Port, expected to have a transit capacity of 100 million tons. Furthermore, the impending conclusion of the East-West Highway construction was discussed. The Head of Government emphasized the strategic significance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railroad Project, which has been progressing successfully and is anticipated to reach completion in the coming months.

Additionally, Irakli Garibashvili and Ilham Aliyev addressed regional and global security concerns. PM Garibashvili expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He reciprocated this support by affirming Georgia’s commitment to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Both leaders expressed optimism regarding the signing of a peace treaty with the Republic of Armenia in the near future, which they believe will contribute to lasting peace in the South Caucasus and prosperity in the region’s three nations. Irakli Garibashvili emphasized Georgia’s readiness to play a constructive role in promoting enduring peace and stability in the region.

Joint statement

During a joint press conference, the Prime Minister of Georgia expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for his visit and highlighted the productive nature of their face-to-face meeting. The Prime Minister emphasized the “strong and historic bond” between Georgia and Azerbaijan, characterized by a “centuries-old neighborly brotherhood and friendship”.

Garibashvili expressed hope “that a Peace Agreement is concluded with Armenia very soon”. He noted that the agreement will “enable a long-term peace to be established in the South Caucasus, thereby bringing prosperity to our people.” He highlighted Georgia’s readiness to make a “humble contribution through mediation or facilitation – establishment of a friendly format in general,” adding: “Our future should be peaceful, stable and we – all three countries of the South Caucasus – should be able to decide on our own about the regional affairs and our development ahead.”

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the “significant role of the late Heydar Aliyev”, the father of President Ilham Aliyev, in solidifying Georgia-Azerbaijan relations and congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijan on the 100th Jubilee of Heydar Aliyev.

President Aliyev highlighted the strong and enduring friendship between the nations, acknowledging the historical friendship between Azerbaijan and Georgia, emphasizing the importance of this relationship for the South Caucasus region. He also paid tribute to the late leaders, Heydar Aliyev and Eduard Shevardnadze, for their strong bond and significant contributions to their respective nations during a challenging period.

He acknowledged the existing challenges in the South Caucasus and stressed the importance of peace in the region. Both leaders reaffirmed their support for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, emphasizing that violations of international law in this regard are unacceptable.

President Aliyev discussed the recent restoration of territorial integrity following the second war in Nagorno-Karabakh and expressed the need to work actively towards a peace agreement with Armenia. He expressed hope for a political environment in the South Caucasus that would allow for trilateral cooperation involving Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

President Aliyev stated: “I thank the Prime Minister for being willing to help us with this matter and offering himself in the role of a facilitator. This is a country that stands ready and we expect the same from Armenia. If Armenia agrees, we will immediately start, through our respective agencies, bilateral and trilateral meetings here in Georgia.”

He also highlighted the successful joint projects in energy and transport sectors, underscoring the commitment to ensuring energy security in different countries and the potential for expanding infrastructure projects.

