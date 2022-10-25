After questions emerged in Georgia about why President Salome Zurabishvili did not meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his 1-day visit to Georgia on 24 October, the Presidential Administration revealed that the Georgian President had not been informed of the visit by the Georgian government.

President Aliyev met with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili at Chateau Mukhrani, outside of Tbilisi, where the two sides discussed the security environment in the region, as well as bilateral strategic relations, and increasing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia. Following their meeting, the two held a joint press conference.

“Despite the desire and readiness of the Georgian President, unfortunately, the meeting between the Presidents, which is traditionally held during the visit of all heads of state to the country, could not take place,” the statement noted.

Nevertheless, President Zurabishvili welcomed President Aliyev’s visit to the country and expressed readiness to host him in the near future.

Gia Volski, the first deputy Chairperson of the Parliament and Georgian Dream MP, stated in response to media questions that “there is simply no circle of issues” that President Zurabishvili could discuss with the Azerbaijani leader. “This is not foreseen by the constitution, and she should better exercise caution,” he pointed out.

“According to our Constitution, the head of state is the Prime Minister, and according to the Constitution of Azerbaijan – it is the President. Heads of state also come to Germany and meet the chancellor, [and] they don’t meet [Frank-Walter] Steinmeier, the President, and yet there is no news about it. Because there are topics that are not directly under the authority of the President, and the President knows this quite well.”

“There are many issues over which Salome Zurabishvili made inappropriate claims,” he added.