Reactions to Opening of Russian Navy Base in Occupied Abkhazia

Following his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Sochi on October 4, de facto leader of occupied Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania told the Russian daily Izvestiya about the plan to open a permanent Russian naval base in Ochamchire, a seaside town on the Black Sea coastline around 50 km drive from Zugdidi.

Below, is the summary of reaction to this development:

Georgian Authorities

Salome Zurabishvili, President of Georgia: “Russia’s illegal move to establish a permanent naval military base in Ochamchire, Georgia’s sovereign territory, constitutes a direct threat to Georgia, our EU aspirations and the Black Sea security. I call on the international community to firmly react, condemning this blatant provocation.”

Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia: “Russia is already planning to build the third military base, in this case, a naval base on our territory, of course, without our permission. This is the result of occupation. This is the continuation of the occupation, of course, that’s how we perceive this illegal decision. I told them [ed. Particitpants of the European Political Community Summit where Garibashvili made the given statement ] that it makes the situation, accompanying the occupation, even worse. Everyone knows very well that Georgia is, and I described our situation strongly in this regard, that we are in a very specific situation, since a significant part of the country’s territory is occupied, and taking all this into account, the country is still able to develop, advance, and reform while maintaining peace and stability. It really takes dexterity and we really have something to say in that direction.”

Commentary of the MFA’a Press and Information Department: “We express concern about the statements of Russia’s occupation regime in Sokhumi regarding the deployment of an additional Russian military base in the occupied territories of Georgia and the inclusion of the indivisible Abkhazia region of Georgia in the integration processes initiated by Russia. Such actions represent a gross violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and another provocative attempt to legitimize the illegal occupation of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions of Georgia. The international community strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia. We call on the Russian Federation to respect its international obligations, to fulfil the EU-mediated 12 August, 2008 Ceasefire Agreement and to stop the illegal occupation of the indivisible regions of Georgia.”

Opposition

Opposition United National Movement (UNM): UNM condemns Russia’s illegal decision about opening a so-called permanent naval base in Ochamchire, occupied Abkhazia. This is a gross violation of Georgia’s sovereignty, aimed at strengthening the military occupation of the 20% of Georgia’s territories. The condemnation of this decision by a parliamentary opposition faction cannot be enough if we want to act as a state. We were refraining from commenting on this decision until today morning [ed. October 6], because we were waiting for the reaction of the Georgian government. Unfortunately, ruling Georgian Dream did not have a proper reaction…Georgia must have a government that will fulfill the will of the majority of the Georgian people, create a solid and stable guarantee of the country’s security and democratic future through integration into the European Union and NATO. This is both a prerequisite and a guarantee for restoring the territorial integrity of Georgia in a peaceful way.”

Badri Japaridze, Lelo Party: “This is an attempt of the Russian Federation to bring military activities to Georgia, to bring a frontline in Abkhazia, within the internationally recognized borders of Georgia. We all have to understand that this base will be used to provide shelter Russian naval fleet , currently under attack in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk ports. These ships carry cruise missiles which are every day fired at the peaceful population of Ukraine. Therefore these ships are the legitimate target for the Ukrainian defense forces. So, building this base is a direct attempt to bring military actions to Abkhazia. We call on our fellow citizens in Abkhazia to counter this attempt as it greatly endangers their security.”

Giorgi Vashadze, Strategy Agmashenebeli: “Our national interests are under great danger. Russia is starting annex [Abkhazia] by opening by opening a military base in Ochamchire. Can you tell as what is your response? [ed. asks to Georgian authorities and the ruling party].”

International Community

Peter Stano, EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy: “The European Union expresses strong concern about Russia’s reported plans to establish a permanent naval base of its Black Sea Fleet in Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia. The military presence of Russia in Georgia’s breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia is illegal, it violates Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the principles of international law and international commitments taken by Russia, including the 12 August 2008 agreement and its implementing measures of 8 September 2008. Should Russia proceed with the reported plans, it would further increase tensions and threats to stability in the region. The European Union reiterates its firm support to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders.”

Paweł Herczyński, EU Ambassador to Georgia: “Let me be crystal clear. The European Union supports Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The reports about the possible, yet another Russian military base in the breakaway and occupied region of Abkhazia is extremely concerning. Georgian Foreign Ministry announced itself yesterday. From out point of view, this is yet clear violation by Russia of the 6-point agreement from 2008. That was negotiated by the European Union.”

MFA of Estonia: “Estonia condemns reported intention to set up a Russian naval base in occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia. Its a grave violation of 2008 six-point plan and may further destabilise the region. Estonia supports Georgia’s territorial integrity in its internationally recognized borders.”

The article may be updated!

Also Read: