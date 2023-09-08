EUHR Borrell Holds Meetings in Georgia

On September 8, HR/VP Josep Borrell began official meetings in Georgia, starting with Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili. According to HR Borrell, the meeting focused on the importance of increasing Georgia’s foreign policy alignment, as well as “wider regional matters”. “The EU stands ready to help you meeting the 12 priorities. We are fully committed to support Georgia’s EU aspirations” – tweeted Borrell.

According to Foreign Minister Darchiashvili, the discussion revolved around “Georgia’s progress on the EU integration path and implementation of the EU Commission’s 12 recommendations”, as well as security challenges in the region and beyond.

Josep Borrell met with the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, members of the parliamentary majority, and the parliamentary opposition. He acknowledged the existence of political polarization as part of political life but stressed that “it needs to be measured”, adding: “All political parties must cooperate to advance the reform agenda”.

