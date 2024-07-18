PM Kobakhidze Attends European Political Community Summit

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze is participating in the European Political Community Summit held in the Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, United Kingdom. According to the government administration, he will participate in a panel discussion mainly focusing on energy and connectivity. Accompanying the Prime Minister in the UK, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili also met with his British colleague David Lammy.

“”We will share our messages regarding our vision of Georgia’s role with our European colleagues. Georgia can play a special role for Europe in terms of connectivity and this is what we will be discussing with our European colleagues…,” Prime Minister Kobakhidze said.

Meeting between Georgian FM Darchiashvili and UK Foreign Secretary Lammy

As for the meeting between FM Darchiashvili and UK Foreign Secretary Lammy, “the conversation touched on the current processes in the world and in the region. Against the backdrop of existing challenges, the need to ensure peace and stability was emphasized,” the Georgian MFA reported.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry also reported that FM Darchiashvili congratulated his British counterpart on his appointment, and thanked him for the UK’s support for Georgia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty as well as the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. The parties expressed readiness to promote further strengthening of ties, including through the “Wardrobe Strategic Dialogue.”

More to follow…

