Foreign Minister Darchiashvili Visits Ireland

The Foreign Minister of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili, is on a official visit to Ireland from September 13 to 15 to meet with the Chairman of the Irish Senate, Jerry Buttimer; the Speaker of the Irish Parliament, Seán Ó Fearghaíl; the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence of Ireland, Vice Prime Minister Micheál Martin; the Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, Peter Burke; the Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Sean Fleming; and the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste.

In the course of the visit, Ilia Darchiashvili will also meet with representatives of the Georgian diaspora in Ireland. The Foreign Ministry of Georgia’s press release notes that this is the first bilateral official visit of the Foreign Minister of Georgia to Ireland in many years.

Meeting with the Speaker of the Irish Parliament

During his first official visit to Ireland, Georgian Foreign Affairs Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with Irish Parliament Speaker Seán Ó Fearghaíl on September 14. During the meeting, they discussed the “robust friendship” between Ireland and Georgia and the “positive trend of high-level visits”.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s press release, the discussion primarily focused on Georgia’s European integration. Darchiashvili outlined the country’s EU accession process and government initiatives to meet the European Commission’s 12 recommendations. In response, the Irish Speaker reaffirmed Ireland’s “steadfast support” for Georgia’s EU membership. The sides also addressed regional security challenges and the EU’s role in peace efforts, with the Irish Parliament Chairman expressing strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The meeting concluded with a review of current bilateral cooperation and prospects for further strengthening the relashionship.

It was my pleasure to meet a good friend of Georgia, @SOFearghail_TD. We talked about Georgia's European integration and once again highlighted the country's well deserved place in the European family. Immensely grateful for your steadfast support for Georgia! pic.twitter.com/mbrGsDpXDJ — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) September 14, 2023

Meeting with the Chairman of the Irish Senate

Foreign Minister Darchiashvili also met with Irish Senate Chairman Jerry Buttimer. According to the Foreign Ministry, Darchiashvili praised the Irish Parliament’s united stance on Georgia, evident in supporting resolutions and hearings. The Irish Senate members reiterated their support for Georgia’s European integration and offered to share their EU accession experience. Darchiashvili updated them on Georgia’s EU accession progress and the 12 European Commission recommendations.

The sides discussed the geopolitical significance of Georgia gaining candidate status and expressed hope for the recognition in the European Commission’s report. The Friends of Georgia group, whose input in developing the relations between the two countries was highlighted during the meeting. The Chair of the Group Senator Wilson reiterated the Irish parliamentarians’ support for Georgia’s candidacy. The sides discussed opportunities for deepening cooperation, including tourism, the economy, and people-to-people relations.

The Irish Senate Chairman highlighted the Georgian diaspora’s role in Ireland’s cultural diversity and bilateral ties. Security challenges in the region were also discussed. Darchiashvili thanked Buttimer for supporting Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and European aspirations.

Very glad to start my visit to Ireland by meeting Senator @jerrybuttimer. We welcomed a very dynamic interaction between the legislative bodies of 🇬🇪 and 🇮🇪. I expressed gratitude for the firm support of the Irish Parliament for Georgia, demonstrated through supportive… pic.twitter.com/FIkcrWVB2E — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) September 14, 2023

Meeting with the Lord Mayor of Dublin

During his official visit to Ireland, Foreign Affairs Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with Dublin’s Lord Mayor, Daithí de Róiste. According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry’s press release, the sides welcomed the “fruitful partnership” between Tbilisi and Dublin and discussed sharing experiences in areas like transportation policy, historic area development, and ecology between the two historic cities.

The Lord Mayor expressed interest in Georgia’s efficient public services and one-window service for citizens, seeing mutual benefits in tackling modern challenges through cooperation. He also commended Georgia’s active participation in the Go Green for St. Patrick’s Day, fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Had a very good meeting with @peterburkefg. Along with 🇬🇪-🇮🇪 bilateral cooperation, we discussed Georgia's European integration. Minister once again reaffirmed Ireland's steadfast support for Georgia on this path in both political and practical terms. pic.twitter.com/0eXVKhMr71 — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) September 14, 2023

