PM Unveils Another Round of Social Initiatives at Cabinet Meeting

At today’s government meeting, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced a series of new social initiatives. These include waiving student loans for 30,000 students; 10% salary increase for ambulance workers; and a one-time financial assistance of 20,000 Gels to be provided to the families affected by the Shovi landslide tragedy and during the recent floods in Guria region. The Prime Minister did not address the issue of sanctions imposed by the United States on former Prosecutor General of Georgia Otar Partskhaladze, announced yesterday.

According to PM Garibashvili, he intends to collaborate with the Minister of Education of Georgia to exempt the debts of students whose student status has been suspended due to financial constraints preventing them from affording tuition fees. Garibashvili revealed that the total amount of student debt to be forgiven amounts to 40 million Gel.

As for the one-time financial assistance to the families of the individuals (officially 32) who tragically lost their lives as a result of the Shovi landslide, Garibashvili said families of the deceased will receive 20,000 Gel in assistance per deceased family member. Replacement housing will also be provided to those who lost their homes or whose homes were rendered uninhabitable as a result of the disaster.

Lastly, starting October 1, members of the ambulance brigade and central dispatchers will get a 10% increase in their salaries. These changes aim to enhance the working conditions for employees and establish a respectable work environment, according to the PM. According to the Ministry of Health of Georgia, beginning in October, as many as 4,000 employees will get a salary increase. An additional 10% salary increase is scheduled for 2024.

