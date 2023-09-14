Commissioner Várhelyi: Now, Every Minute Counts

EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi spoke about Georgia’s prospects for EU candidacy on the sidelines of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s State of the Union address in Strasbourg.

He underlined that the conditions for Georgia to obtain candidate status, as outlined by the European Council last year, are very clear.

He expressed hope “that Georgia will deliver so that the European Commission can make positive proposals” regarding Georgia’s candidate bid, while also noting that the government so far has fulfilled 3 out of 12 priorities.

He said: “Now every minute counts because we want to come with the reports already in October. So, I do hope Georgia will be there.”

Várhelyi stressed the government’s responsibility to fulfill the aspirations of Georgia, Várhely saying: “What we see is that the Georgia people all want to join the EU and want to become a candidate country so we hope that the government will be able to deliver on the conditions so that we can make the next step.”

