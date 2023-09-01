President Launches a Series of Visits to Promote Georgia’s EU Candidate Status
Despite the government’s refusal, President Zurabishvili has embarked on a series of visits to European leaders to persuade them to grant Georgia EU candidate status by the end of the year.
On September 1, she met with the President of the European Council Charles Michel. Michel welcomed President Zurabishvili’s commitment to advancing Georgia on the European path and assured her of the European Union’s full support. He emphasized that the European Council’s decision to grant Georgia an EU perspective represents a historic opportunity. Michel stressed: “Further reforms needed – justice, depolarization, deoligarchization. And building inclusive political culture”.
A day earlier, Zurabishvili met with German President Frank Walter Steinmeier. Georgian President expressed her gratitude to President Frank Walter Steinmeier for their meeting, which marked the beginning of her European tour, adding: “Germany’s support will be crucial. Georgian people believe in their European future”.
