Anzor Chubinidze: Contribution for PM’s Flight Made by His Father

Anzor Chubinidze, the head of the Special State Protection Service, stated that the financial contribution in connection with the departure of the PM Irakli Garibashvili to Munich on route to the USA was made by a private person, Garibashvili’s father Tariel Garibashvili.

“I would like to confirm to the public that a contribution has been made to the account of the State Security Agency – the LEPL (legal entity of public law) under the Special State Protection Service, to cover the expenses related to the flight Tbilisi-Munich-Tbilisi. The contribution was made by a private person in the amount of 34,000 Euros in GEL”- Chubinidze stated.

According to Chubinidze, the amount was paid in advance and will likely be slightly adjusted once Georgian Airways provides a detailed cost estimate, “which typically takes about a month and a half after the flight.”

“As for the budget payments, I would like to confirm to the public that at the initial stage, at the time of the order, it was clearly indicated that the payment would be made from non-budget funds.”- Anzor Chubinidze noted.

