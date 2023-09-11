CSO’s Call For Investigation Into PM’s Private US Trip on State Aircraft

Civil Society Organizations in Georgia are calling for an investigation into allegations that Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili misused a state-owned aircraft for personal purposes. These claims surfaced after a recent journalistic investigation by TV Pirveli, revealing the Prime Minister’s use of a Georgian government-owned plane for a vacation in the United States. The government representatives have already rejected these allegations, asserting that the plane’s use was commercial and not funded from the government’s budget.

The joint statement issued on September 11, urges an investigation into multiple aspects of the case. In particular, it questions the source of the Prime Minister’s finances, stating: “Taking into account the monthly salary of the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and the 2022 asset declaration, due to the possible disproportion between his income and the expenses required for commercial visits by air on the balance sheet of the State Security Agency, it is interesting to know what is the Prime Minister’s financial source”.

The CSOs also note that given the rising trends of kleptocracy in Georgia, it’s crucial for state agencies to respond effectively to such incidents. They highlight that this isn’t the first time allegations involving the Prime Minister and his family members have raised suspicions of abuse of Garibashvili’s position or influence for personal gain, potentially undermining democratic institutions in the country.

The organizations call on the Prosecutor General’s Office of Georgia to promptly launch an investigation based on information aired on September 9, 2023, during the TV Pirveli program “Nodar Meladze’s Saturday.”

Simultaneously, to address the considerable public interest in this matter, the CSO’s state that it is vital for the State Security Agency to disclose information related to the flight. Particularly, the contract details involving the parties concerned, along with documents related to cost estimates and settlements.

Signatory organizations: Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association; Sapari; International Society for Fair Elections And Democracy (ISFED); Transparency International – Georgia; Open Society Foundation; Democracy Defenders.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)