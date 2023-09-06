US State Department Urges Government and Other Stakeholders to “Come Together Now” to Implement Reforms for EU Candidate Status
Asked at a press briefing to comment on the intention of “Georgia’s pro-Russian government” to impeach the president, the US State Department’s principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel stressed the aspirations of the Georgian people to join the EU and called for unity to achieve this goal.
Patel in particular said: “So we‘ve been clear as have been Georgian people… that they see their future with Europe and the European Union has given Georgia a clear road map to achieve a candidate status.”
He then stressed: “And we urge the Georgian government and all stakeholders to come together now and work towards that objective, especially to implement the reforms required to achieve EU candidate status, and the need for a unified Georgia has never been more urgent.”
