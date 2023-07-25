US State Department Reiterates Gov’t Responsible for Saakashvili’s Health

At a July 24 press briefing, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller fielded a question about the health of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili.

A group of five former U.S. ambassadors to Georgia had issued a statement urging the Georgian government to allow Saakashvili to receive life-saving medical treatment. When asked if the US supports these calls, Miller stated: “We are monitoring Mr. Saakashvili’s case closely. We are very concerned about his health. As we’ve said publicly and privately to the Georgian Government many times, it is the government’s responsibility to provide the medical care he needs to ensure his human rights are respected. And we will continue to monitor this case very closely.”

