US State Department: Full Enforcement of Sanctions Will Not Harm Georgia’s Economy

The Voice of America reports the comment of the US State Department, in response to VoA’s inquiry on the Russia’s sanctions issue, that the full enforcement of sanctions against Russia would not harm Georgia’s economy but would hinder Russia’s destructive war in Ukraine.

State Department emphasized that Georgia is cooperating with the United States, noting: “Georgia’s Ministry of Finance, Customs and Revenue Service and National Bank are excellent partners and we believe they are working closely with us to thwart Russia’s efforts to circumvent sanctions”. The department also stressed that ending the war and restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity is crucial not only for the United States but also for the world and “particularly Russia’s neighboring countries.”

On June 8, Jim O’Brien, Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the U.S. State Department, speaking about the sanctions against Russia said that Georgia has been identified among five countries that are causing the sanctions’ circumvention problem.

